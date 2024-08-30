Sesame exporters secure $28m MoU with Chinese firms

KARACHI: A delegation of 23 Pakistani sesame exporters has concluded a highly successful visit to China, which took place from August 18-24. This visit represents a pivotal step in enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and China in the sesame sector.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has sponsored this delegation. In last fiscal year, sesame export was around $423 million, and major market for export was China.

On August 19, the delegation participated in the Pakistan-China B2B Sesame Conference hosted at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. The conference brought together representatives from 19 leading Chinese enterprises, including COFCO, Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Foods Group, Jingliang Holdings, Hebei Grain Group, and Zhuochuang Consulting Co., Ltd.

The delegation then traveled to Daming County in Handan City, Hebei Province, on August 20. Daming County, a major hub for sesame consumption in China, imports over 200,000 MT of sesame annually, accounting for 20% of the country’s total imports. Despite this significant demand, Pakistani sesame currently holds a minimal market share.

The delegation’s visit aimed to introduce Pakistani sesame to new importers and explore opportunities for expanding exports. The visit included tours of four prominent factories: Jing Xinquan Sesame Oil, Wudelli Flour, Daming Fu Sesame Oil, and Taidu Group. The day concluded with a B2B seminar organized by the Daming County Government, which facilitated productive meetings between Pakistani delegates and representatives from 10 leading Chinese companies. An MoU between the Daming County Government and the exporters visited with the delegation for the procurement of 50,000 MT of sesame seed annually is under process.

From August 21-24, the delegation continued their visit in Suzhou and Shanghai. On August 22, 2024, the delegation visited the headquarters of Chef Ma, a company affiliated with the Alibaba Group. During this visit, an MoU worth USD 28 million was signed, marking a significant milestone in their trade negotiations. The delegation also attended a matchmaking session organized by the Mission in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

On August 23, 2024, the delegation toured three prominent food companies in Shanghai as part of their comprehensive trade promotion efforts.

This visit represents a significant advancement in strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and China and sets a promising foundation for future collaboration in the sesame industry.

