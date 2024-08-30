Markets Print 2024-08-30
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 29, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.15 280.00 AED 75.80 76.22
EURO 308.92 310.67 SAR 74.05 74.42
GBP 366.77 368.98 INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
JPY 1.90 1.95
