BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 29, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,349.66
High: 78,513.86
Low: 78,017.36
Net Change: 356.87
Volume (000): 151,385
Value (000): 8,238,825
Makt Cap (000) 2,447,369,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,298.89
NET CH (+) 701.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,365.69
NET CH (+) 2.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,071.70
NET CH (+) 8.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,615.66
NET CH (+) 92.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,082.90
NET CH (+) 2.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,048.84
NET CH (-) 7.48
------------------------------------
As on: 29-August-2024
====================================
