KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,349.66 High: 78,513.86 Low: 78,017.36 Net Change: 356.87 Volume (000): 151,385 Value (000): 8,238,825 Makt Cap (000) 2,447,369,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,298.89 NET CH (+) 701.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,365.69 NET CH (+) 2.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,071.70 NET CH (+) 8.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,615.66 NET CH (+) 92.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,082.90 NET CH (+) 2.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,048.84 NET CH (-) 7.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-August-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024