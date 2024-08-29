AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 150.50 Increased By ▲ 11.75 (8.47%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.38%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.71%)
DFML 52.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.47%)
DGKC 79.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
HUBC 153.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.79%)
HUMNL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 54.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.55%)
OGDC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
PAEL 24.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PPL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
SEARL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.91%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 15.2 (0.18%)
BR30 26,674 Increased By 141.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 78,203 Increased By 210.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 24,856 Increased By 93.4 (0.38%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends flat as tech shares pare Nvidia-led losses

Reuters Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 12:14pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended largely flat on Thursday, recovering from early losses, with technology stocks paring declines triggered by disappointment at Nvidia’s latest forecasts.

The Nikkei finished down 0.02% at 38,362.53, after falling as much as 1.12% earlier in the day.

The broader Topix eked out a 0.03% rise.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron lost 1.76%, after falling as much as 3.49% earlier. Smaller peer Disco ended 2.46% lower, largely recovering from a 5.33% decline.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, a supplier to Nvidia, managed to finish 0.3% higher, reversing earlier losses of 3.6%.

Nvidia’s revenue and gross margin forecasts failed to live up to their recent history of trouncing Wall Street targets, overshadowing a beat on revenue and earnings, as well as a $50 billion share buyback.

Nikkei rebounds as softer yen trumps tech losses

“The results confirmed that the strong demand for Nvidia’s products continues unchanged, but weren’t enough to meet the high expectations of some in the market,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

An exception in the turnaround was AI-focussed startup investor SoftBank Group, which dropped 2.4% to finish at the session low.

Electronic component maker Nidec was the Nikkei’s biggest decliner, slumping 3.32% after U.S. server manufacturer Super Micro Computer - with which it is building water-cooling modules for servers - delayed the filing of its annual report.

The Nikkei’s biggest gainer in points terms was Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, which rose 0.67%.

The stock was volatile, though, and at one point had been down 2.38%, making it the index’s biggest drag. Fast Retailing went ex-dividend on Thursday.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 109 fell versus 115 that rose, with one flat.

