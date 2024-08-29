AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
Opinion Print 2024-08-29

‘The success of Army Chief’s Afghan policy’

Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor ‘The success of Army Chief’s Afghan policy’ carried by the newspaper yesterday.

In my view it is increasingly clear that General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief, has been actively pursuing a public relations campaign to garner domestic and international support for Pakistan’s stance towards Afghanistan.

This campaign has included delivering numerous speeches at significant events, where he has consistently emphasized the necessity of eradicating the TTP and its networks, both within Pakistan and across the border.

In a recent address to cadets at the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, General Munir invoked religious verses, denounced the TTP as Khawarij (a term historically used to describe extremist rebels), and urged the Afghan government to reciprocate Pakistan’s decades-long support by assisting in the elimination of the cross-border terrorism threat.

In his high-profile speeches, the army chief categorically ruled out any other options—political, economic, or diplomatic—for resolving the issue of the virulent and dangerous TTP.

Instead, he has asserted that the only viable solution is to kinetically eliminate the TTP threat. Against this backdrop, the recent interview with Zabihullah Mujahid holds immense significance.

Mujahid presented several proposals aimed at easing the frustration and anger of Pakistan’s leadership, particularly the military, which has been deeply affected by the ongoing sacrifices of its officers and soldiers.

With patience and forbearance wearing thin, these proposals could be seen as an attempt to open a dialogue and potentially ease tensions between the two countries. He has offered mediation between the Pakistan government and the TTP.

However, Pakistan has already been engaged in several such mediated talks, which have often proven more detrimental than beneficial to its interests. Pakistan’s stance is that these notorious and dangerous elements have committed heinous crimes against the people and the state of Pakistan.

The Afghan government, which has provided them refuge, equipped them with modern weapons, and offered them safe havens, is equally culpable in the conflict with the TTP, seemingly using them as strategic assets against Pakistan.

Qamar Bashir

