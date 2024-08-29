KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.13 280.00 AED 75.79 76.22 EURO 309.34 311.34 SAR 74.03 74.42 GBP 367.10 369.59 INTERBANK 278.35 278.50 JPY 1.90 1.95 =========================================================================

