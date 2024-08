JAKARTA: Indonesia’s palm oil exports in June were 3.385 million metric tons, an 1.88% drop from a year earlier, data from Indonesian palm oil association GAPKI showed on Wednesday.

Crude palm oil output in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer, was 3.69 million tons in June, GAPKI said. That took stocks to 2.82 million tons at end-June.