AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,589 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps four-day rally on global demand uncertainties

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Tuesday to end a four-session climb, as investors weighed mixed demand signals from top global consumers.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, at 3,922 ringgit ($902.65) a metric ton.

The contract had risen 1.4% during the session before retreating.

Markets are looking for clearer direction amid quieter demand from China and excessive arrivals of palm oil in India, and as India’s agriculture ministry has reportedly suggested a hike in the import duty of edible oils, said Lingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Prices were earlier supported by the Indonesian Palm Oil Association’s estimates that Indonesia’s 2024 palm oil output would fall to 52-53 million tons from 54.84 million tons a year ago, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group, citing a Bloomberg report.

Palm oil climbs to one-month high on Indonesia’s tax, biodiesel plans

Indonesia’s president elect Prabowo Subianto said that the upcoming implementation of the European Union’s deforestation regulation (EUDR) that could curb EU imports of Indonesian palm oil is a “blessing in disguise”, and that Indonesia will instead use more of its palm oil output for biodiesel.

Prabowo hopes to implement mandatory 50% palm oil-based biodiesel blending by early next year, which he said would cut fuel imports by $20 billion per year.

Indonesia’s trade ministry is mulling a plan to adjust its palm oil export tax to make it more competitive amid weak global demand, Bisnis.com reported on Monday, citing Isy Karim, a senior official at the ministry.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract advanced 1.76%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.56%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade shed 0.64%.

Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, slipped 0.07% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil snaps four-day rally on global demand uncertainties

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

China strongly condemns attacks in Pakistan, says Chinese foreign ministry

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

Oil slips after surge on Libyan outages and Middle East risk

25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

JS Bank records 678% jump in consolidated profit in 2QCY24

Standard Chartered Pakistan’s profit marginally up YoY in 2QCY24

Bawany Air Products says will raise Rs6bn through rights issue

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Read more stories