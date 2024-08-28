AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
AIRLINK 141.11 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (2.89%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 52.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (6.35%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFBL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.75%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
HUBC 151.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.93%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
NBP 53.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.25%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TOMCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 8.9 (0.11%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 83.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 78,179 Increased By 95 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,816 Increased By 52.7 (0.21%)
Markets

Gold edges down on stronger dollar, market awaits US inflation data

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors awaited a key US inflation report due this...
Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 10:42am

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors awaited a key US inflation report due this week for more clarity on the size of a likely September rate cut.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,514.11 per ounce by 0313 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $2,549.00.

The dollar index was up 0.1%, diminishing gold’s attractiveness for foreign currency holders.

“Market seems to be waiting for a catalyst to ignite the potential bullish breakthrough above that $2,532 level,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

The short-term trend for gold remains strong, with the potential to hit new highs.

In the longer term, it may face resistance around the $2,585 to $2,595 range, Wong added.

Market participants are looking forward to the release of the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, on Friday.

Traders have fully priced in a Fed easing for next month, with a 67% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and about 33% chance of a bigger 50-bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Non-yielding bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week endorsed an imminent start to rate cuts and expressed confidence that inflation is within reach of the US central bank’s 2% target.

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,700, hits Rs263,700 in Pakistan

A report on Tuesday showed that US consumer confidence rose to a six-month high in August but Americans are becoming more anxious about the labour market.

China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in July rose by about 17% from the previous month, the first gain since March, data showed on Tuesday.

Among other metals, spot silver slipped 0.7% to $29.78 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $956.00 and palladium fell 0.4% to $966.40.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold LME gold

Comments

200 characters

