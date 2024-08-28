Markets Print 2024-08-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,084.24
High: 78,857.62
Low: 78,077.83
Net Change: 486.82
Volume (000): 190,597
Value (000): 7,802,688
Makt Cap (000) 2,439,083,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,810.58
NET CH (-) 80.41
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,399.20
NET CH (-) 7.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,108.67
NET CH (-) 98.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,575.39
NET CH (-) 195.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,052.76
NET CH (+) 0.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,062.88
NET CH (+) 15.49
------------------------------------
As on: 27-August-2024
====================================
