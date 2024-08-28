KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,084.24 High: 78,857.62 Low: 78,077.83 Net Change: 486.82 Volume (000): 190,597 Value (000): 7,802,688 Makt Cap (000) 2,439,083,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,810.58 NET CH (-) 80.41 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,399.20 NET CH (-) 7.56 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,108.67 NET CH (-) 98.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,575.39 NET CH (-) 195.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,052.76 NET CH (+) 0.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,062.88 NET CH (+) 15.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-August-2024 ====================================

