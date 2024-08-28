AGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.34%)
AIRLINK 137.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.53%)
HUBC 152.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.09%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.45%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.09%)
OGDC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PPL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TOMCL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.64%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,336 Increased By 13.2 (0.16%)
BR30 26,683 Increased By 122 (0.46%)
KSE100 78,198 Increased By 113.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 24,780 Increased By 16.9 (0.07%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) . ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,084.24
High:                      78,857.62
Low:                       78,077.83
Net Change:                   486.82
Volume (000):                190,597
Value (000):               7,802,688
Makt Cap (000)         2,439,083,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,810.58
NET CH                     (-) 80.41
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,399.20
NET CH                      (-) 7.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,108.67
NET CH                     (-) 98.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,575.39
NET CH                    (-) 195.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,052.76
NET CH                      (+) 0.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,062.88
NET CH                     (+) 15.49
------------------------------------
As on:                27-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories