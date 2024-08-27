FBR says no plans to offer amnesty scheme to legalise smuggled vehicles

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that there are no plans to offer an amnesty scheme for regularizing smuggled vehicles.

In a statement released Tuesday, the FBR rejected rumors circulating on social media about an upcoming amnesty scheme, stating that these claims are false.

FBR categorically denied the reports, affirming that “no such scheme is under consideration by the federal government at this time.”

“​The general public is therefore advised not to believe any such misinformation circulating in the social media or any other unverified sources,” the statement read.