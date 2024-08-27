AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
Energy, financial stocks weigh on Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.95% lower at 11,093.48 points
Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 05:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.95% lower at 11,093.48 points.

Industrial Asphalts and East West Properties were the top percentage losers on the index, down 25% and 19.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 30.1 million shares from 31.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, financials weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 513.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.7 million) from 554.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 45.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 509.9 million rupees, the data showed.

