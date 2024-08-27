Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Musakhail incident: NA Speaker expresses profound grief and sorrow

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the despicable and shameful incident near Musakhail, Balochistan, said a press release.

He added, "The loss of precious human lives would never go to waste, and the whole nation stands united to eradicate the menace of terrorism."

He prayed for the departed souls and granted patience to bereaved families. He said,"The brutal killing of innocent people is tantamount to the killing of the whole humanity."

He also demanded that the culprits and criminals involved in such heinous acts against humanity must be apprehended and brought to justice.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent human lives in Musakhail Balochistan.

He prayed for the grant of the highest place in Jannah to the departed souls and for the grant of fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He termed the brutal killings of innocent travellers in Musakhail, Balochistan, as a serious crime against humanity.

