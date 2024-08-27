Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
2nd Specialized Training Course: 13 PAS officers visit CCP to understand its role

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of thirteen officers from the 2nd Specialized Training Course (STC) of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to understand its administrative, structure, role, operations and functions in relation to the markets and broader economy.

The visit, which forms a pivotal component of the STC curriculum, underscored the importance of understanding the administrative and economic dynamics across various regions of the country.

The session was designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the administrative structure and working paradigms of the CCP. Kishwar Khan, Director General, Research, and Shahzad Hussain, Registrar, CCP, also attended the session. Fahd Gauhar, Joint Director, CCP gave a detailed presentations covering the statutory mandate and main pillars of the Competition Act, 2010.

The officers gained a thorough understanding of the CCP’s mandate and operations, as well as insights into its efforts to promote fair competition and combat anti-competitive practices.

Muhammad Bilal Akram, Additional Director, Civil Service Academy, expressed his gratitude for the valuable opportunity to engage with the CCP’s senior officials and gain insights from their experience.

The session concluded with a Q&A, offering participants a clear understanding of the CCP’s operations.

