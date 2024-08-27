KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,571.06 High: 79,160.4 Low: 78,553.87 Net Change: 230.37 Volume (000): 141,272 Value (000): 10,055,226 Makt Cap (000) 2,454,291,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,890.99 NET CH (-) 242.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,406.76 NET CH (-) 93.28 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,207.54 NET CH (-) 241.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,771.11 NET CH (+) 759.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,052.45 NET CH (-) 1.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,047.39 NET CH (+) 1.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-August-2024 ====================================

