BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,571.06
High:                       79,160.4
Low:                       78,553.87
Net Change:                   230.37
Volume (000):                141,272
Value (000):              10,055,226
Makt Cap (000)         2,454,291,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,890.99
NET CH                    (-) 242.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,406.76
NET CH                     (-) 93.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,207.54
NET CH                    (-) 241.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,771.11
NET CH                    (+) 759.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,052.45
NET CH                      (-) 1.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,047.39
NET CH                      (+) 1.58
------------------------------------
As on:                26-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

