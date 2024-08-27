Markets Print 2024-08-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,571.06
High: 79,160.4
Low: 78,553.87
Net Change: 230.37
Volume (000): 141,272
Value (000): 10,055,226
Makt Cap (000) 2,454,291,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,890.99
NET CH (-) 242.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,406.76
NET CH (-) 93.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,207.54
NET CH (-) 241.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,771.11
NET CH (+) 759.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,052.45
NET CH (-) 1.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,047.39
NET CH (+) 1.58
------------------------------------
As on: 26-August-2024
====================================
Comments