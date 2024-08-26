Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by information technology and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.43% lower at 11,199.58.

Nuwara Eliya Hotels Co Plc and Convenience Foods (Lanka) Plc were the top losers on the index, down 10.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 31.6 million shares from 37.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 554.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.84 million) from 1.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 52.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 551 million rupees, the data showed.