KP govt to shift 1,000 madaris to solar energy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to install free solar systems in more than 1000 madaris (seminaries) across the province, including the merged tribal districts in order to promote religious education and attract students towards religious education, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

In the light of the instructions from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department with the support of the Energy & Power Department will start conducting a survey across the province to transfer the religious shift seminaries (madaris) on solar energy.

In this regard, on request of the Auqaf department, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan regarding the solarization of the registered religious teaching institutes under the annual development programme.

Besides, Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Adil Siddiq, Project Director Solarization Engineer Asfandyar Khan Musazai and Senior Planning Officer Engineer Luqman Hakeem also participated in the meeting. During meeting Secretary Auqaf Adil Siddique said that after the survey in consultation with the Director General Religious Education (DGRE), Government of Pakistan, the project will be started soon with the support of Energy department to provide free solar systems to the registered religious madaris across the province, and each madrasa will be provided with a solar system as required he added.

On this occasion, Secretary Energy Nisar Ahmad Khan issued instructions to the concerned project director to prepare PC-1 of the project by conducting a survey in collaboration with the Auqaf & Religious Affairs department so that the practical work on the project can be started immediately. To ensure timely supply of funds and to prepare and provide lists for solarization of registered madaris in proportion to each district, he emphasized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024