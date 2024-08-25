Bangladesh ease to first ever Test victory over Pakistan

Bangladesh registered their first ever Test win over Pakistan with a 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

Brilliant 191 by Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur has Pakistan in danger in first Test

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target in seven overs.

Senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim hit a brilliant 191 on the fourth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday, giving Bangladesh an outside chance of a maiden victory over Pakistan.

The diminutive batter was the foundation of Bangladesh’s first innings score of 565 – their highest Test total against Pakistan – and gave the visitors a first innings lead of 117.

Bangladesh’s previous Test best against Pakistan was the 555-6 they made at Khulna in 2015.

The second Test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.