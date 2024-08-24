AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Markets Print 2024-08-24

China shares snap three-day losing streak

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher on Friday after three straight sessions of losses, while Hong Kong shares fell in conjunction with regional peers amid caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Powell is scheduled to speak at a central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later on Friday, where global investors will tune in to gauge the extent and timing of US rate cuts.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 2,854.37 points.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.42%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.18%, the consumer staples sector down 0.04%, the real estate index down 0.19% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.21%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged.

Electric vehicle shares led losses this week amid rising trade tensions between China and the European Union, with a gauge measuring the sector falling 2.4% for the week to the lowest level in more than four years.

China’s Commerce Ministry met with automakers and industry associations on Friday to discuss raising import tariffs on large-engined gasoline vehicles, sounding a warning as the European Union nears a tariff decision on Chinese electric cars.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 28.90 points or 0.16% at 17,612.10. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.08% to 6,219.24.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.6%, while the IT sector dipped 0.56%, the financial sector ended 0.45% higher and the property sector dipped 0.45%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, which gained 3.64%, while the biggest loser was NetEase Inc, which fell 10.28%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.05%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.4%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.1365 per US dollar at 0845 GMT, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 7.148.

China shares CSI300 Index Jerome Powell

