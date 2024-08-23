Sri Lankan shares extend losing run to fifth session

Sri Lankan shares on Friday closed higher for a fifth straight session, hurt by losses in industrial, consumer staples and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.84% to 11,361.66 on Friday, ending the week 1.24% lower.

Abans Finance Plc and Bansei Royal Resorts Hikkaduwa Plc were among the biggest percentage losers on the CSE All-Share index, falling 11.80% and 9.60%, respectively.

Trading volume fell to 37.9 million shares from 42.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees (around $4.1 million), compared with 797.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers of shares in the equity market worth 46.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers of stocks worth 1.21 billion rupees, data showed.