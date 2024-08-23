Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the facilities for passengers, tourists and overseas Pakistanis should be further improved at the airports of Pakistan and more counters should be operated during international flights to save passengers from long waits.

He directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding reforms in the aviation sector on Thursday. This year’s safety audit of the aviation sector should be completed soon, he further directed. He said that in the previous government, the Aviation Act was passed for the reforms of the aviation sector.

The implementation of all policy measures and reforms under the Aviation Act should be ensured, he said, adding that for the promotion of tourism, the best facilities should be ensured for the passengers at the Skardu International Airport.

PIA CEO welcomes first flight from Dubai to Skardu

The prime minister asked the concerned authorities that a comprehensive action plan should be prepared regarding the expansion of Skardu International Airport and Gilgit Airport. The installation of automatic immigration gates under the automated border control system will provide more convenience to the passengers, he stated.

The meeting was informed in detail about the reforms in the aviation sector and that the Aviation Act, 2023, was passed under the leadership of the prime minister in the previous government. And the implementation of large-scale reforms in the sector under the Aviation Act is underway, the meeting was further informed that under the Act, the airport management authority and civil aviation are separated to ensure efficient performance of the duties of the operator and regulator. Third party validation of all new projects and initiatives is being ensured, the meeting was informed that at Lahore Airport, the number of counters has been increased and the waiting room has been expanded for the convenience of passengers.

Work on the feasibility report for the expansion of Skardu Airport will start soon and expressions of interest (RFPs) have been received for installation of automated border control at airports, the meeting was informed in the briefing.

The meeting was also presented suggestions regarding the measures taken to improve passenger facilities at the airports across the country and the flights of private companies at the airports for tourists in Pakistan.

The prime minister directed to complete these steps within a specified period and to give key importance to the element of transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024