Gold price per tola increases Rs200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Friday, hitting a new peak despite a decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs200, clocking in at Rs262,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,623 after it registered an increase of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price clocked in at Rs261,800 after it accumulated Rs800.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,492 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $12 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.