Gold price continues to climb, hits Rs261,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Thursday, hitting a fresh peak despite a decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs800, clocking in at Rs261,800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs224,451 after it registered an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price clocked in at Rs261,000 after it accumulated Rs300.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold declined on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,504 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.