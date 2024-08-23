AGL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.06%)
AIRLINK 135.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.37%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.15%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.99%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
OGDC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.28%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.63%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.85%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.66%)
TRG 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 22.9 (0.27%)
BR30 26,443 Increased By 42.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 78,997 Increased By 203.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 25,062 Increased By 39.7 (0.16%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher ahead of Powell’s speech, but set for weekly fall

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 10:44am

Gold prices inched higher on Friday, but were set for a weekly loss as investors looked forward to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for more cues on the scale of a likely September rate cut.

Gold price continues to climb, hits Rs261,800 per tola in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,488.59 per ounce by 0036 GMT. Bullion, which hit an all-time high on Tuesday, has fallen nearly 1% so far this week. * US gold futures gained 0.29% to $2,524.00.

  • Bullion fell more than 1% on Thursday after the dollar index rebounded from a multi-month low and benchmark US 10-year yields rose. A stronger dollar and higher yields reduce gold’s appeal by making it less attractive to holders of other currencies.

  • Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose in the latest week, but the level still suggested a gradual cooling of the labour market remains intact.

  • Traders have fully priced in Fed easing next month, with a 76% chance of a 25-basis-point cut, according to CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

  • Fed policymakers voiced support for starting rate cuts next month as inflation has eased and the labour market is showing signs of cooling, though one signalled he is in no rush to ease policy.

  • Traders will now focus on Powell’s comments at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium later in the day.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.13% on Thursday.

  • Spot silver edged 0.4% higher to $29.10 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $949.70 and palladium fell 0.4% to $929.14.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold edges higher ahead of Powell’s speech, but set for weekly fall

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply woes

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories