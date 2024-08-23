Wheat steadies but heads for 3% weekly loss amid plentiful supply

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday but were near their lowest since 2020 and down nearly 3% for the week as ample supply of cheap Black Sea grain pressured prices.

Corn and soybean futures also steadied after falling to near four-year lows on Thursday, with results from the Pro Farmer crop tour reinforcing expectations of bumper US crops.

Fundamentals