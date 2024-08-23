AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Chicago wheat rises as Canadian rail stoppage disrupts exports

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

LONDON/CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as Canadian railway operators shut down their rail networks, disrupting exports from North America.

Chicago corn and soybean futures were slightly lower, with prices for both commodities near their lowest levels since 2020 as a major crop tour reinforced expectations of bumper US production.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $5.45-3/4 a bushel at 1108 GMT, after falling 2.3% on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) shut down their rail networks in the country on Thursday and locked out nearly 10,000 workers after unsuccessful negotiations with a major labor union.

However, global demand remained sluggish, with China, a major buyer in the first half of the year, forecast to slow its imports. “There’s a lot of supply,” said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst at consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

“The Russians are putting in some pretty low offers. That has helped drive the price down,” he said, adding that there was little prospect of a firm recovery in the coming weeks.

In other crops, CBOT corn was down 0.1% at $3.98 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.6% to $9.75-1/2 a bushel. Corn yield prospects in Illinois are the biggest in the Pro Farmer crop tour’s 32-year history and the state’s soybean pod count is the largest seen on the tour since 2000, scouts on the annual US Midwest tour reported on Wednesday, echoing positive results from other states earlier in the week.

The US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday reported a third consecutive day of soybean sales to China. However, overall exports to China have been low amid competition from cheap South American crops.

Wheat CBOT Chicago wheat

Comments

200 characters

Chicago wheat rises as Canadian rail stoppage disrupts exports

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories