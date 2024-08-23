AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Defence Production: Javaid Iqbal made NA body chairman

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Production, unanimously, elected Javaid Iqbal, MNA, as its chairman.

The election was overseen by Muhammad Mushtaq, Acting Secretary; Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi, Additional Secretary (Committees), and Syed Haseen Raza Zaidi, Joint Secretary (Committees).

Asad Alam Niazi, MNA, proposed Iqbal’s name, which was seconded by Ali Zahid, MNA, leading to his unopposed election.

The acting secretary congratulated Iqbal and assured full support from the National Assembly Secretariat.

In his address, the newly-elected chairman pledged to work collaboratively with the committee members, who in turn expressed their full support.

