KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 279.08 280.00 AED 75.77 76.22 EURO 309.43 311.19 SAR 74.09 74.42 GBP 363.80 365.79 INTERBANK 278.50 278.75 JPY 1.88 1.93 =========================================================================

