The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,265 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli strike in West Bank’s Tulkarm camp, ministry says

The toll includes 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 93,144 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.