Three Palestinians killed by Israeli strike in West Bank’s Tulkarm camp, ministry says

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 02:50pm

RAMALLAH: A drone strike during an Israeli military operation in the volatile occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm on Thursday killed three Palestinians, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The strike, in the Tulkarm refugee camp, a crowded city township that houses families of refugees who fled during the 1948 Middle East war, targeted armed fighters, the Israeli military said in a statement.

It said troops confronted fighters and dug up roads to uncover improvised explosive devices buried under the tarmac, while residents said gunfire and explosions could be heard throughout the morning.

There was no immediate claim from any of the armed Palestinian factions that the men killed in the drone strike were members.

Thousands of Palestinians have been arrested and at least 637 killed, many of them armed fighters but many others stone-throwing youths or uninvolved civilians.

At the same time, more than a dozen Israelis have been killed by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

UN calls Israeli settler attack in West Bank ‘horrific’

On Thursday, Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian man killed last week in Tel Aviv while apparently planning to carry out a bombing attack in the city had been identified by Israeli security authorities as a resident of Nablus, another flashpoint occupied West Bank city.

MENA Jerusalem Tel Aviv Israeli forces occupied West Bank Palestinian Health Ministry Hamas group tulkaram

