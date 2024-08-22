AGL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
AIRLINK 135.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.55%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.36%)
DFML 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
DGKC 83.62 Increased By ▲ 5.37 (6.86%)
FCCL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.65%)
FFBL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.54%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.04%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.97%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.92%)
NBP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
PPL 113.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
SEARL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.88%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TOMCL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TPLP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
TRG 54.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.98%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,363 Increased By 82.3 (0.99%)
BR30 26,385 Increased By 382.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,876 Increased By 615.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 25,059 Increased By 169.2 (0.68%)
Markets Print 2024-08-22

Niger resumes oil exports via Benin after suspension

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

COTONOU: Landlocked Niger has resumed crude oil exports via Benin after a dispute between the countries halted the flow of oil through a new Chinese-funded pipeline to the West African coast, according to a pipeline company agent and ship tracking data on Wednesday.

The dispute was over Niger’s refusal to lift a ban on imported goods from Benin, leading its coastal neighbour to block exports through the PetroChina-backed pipeline in May. In June, Niger shut off the flow of oil through the pipeline.

An agent with the West African Gas Pipeline Company (Wapco), which operates the pipeline, told Reuters on Wednesday that the Aura M, a Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker, had loaded around one million barrels of oil from Niger at the Benin port on Tuesday.

