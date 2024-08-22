JS Bank, waste management companies sign MoU

LAHORE: To introduce digital fee collection under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative, Zindigi, the digital banking of JS Bank, and the waste management companies across Punjab signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) here on Wednesday

Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer Zindigi, signed the MoU on behalf of his organisation in the presence of Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, Zindigi Chief Officer Noman Azhar and Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul.

According to the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department, Zindigi is playing a key role in modernizing Punjab’s waste management sector through its innovative solutions for digital fee collection and payment enablement for businesses and households. This transformative project unites eight waste management companies from across the province, driving a major digitization effort to achieve certain objectives set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative aims to ensure uniform cleanliness at all levels and enhance the quality of life throughout Punjab.

While addressing the ceremony, the Minister commended Zindigi for its commitment to support the initiative and said that under the visionary leadership of the CM, the Punjab government is dedicated to making the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative a resounding success. He observed that this public-private partnership will not only help waste management companies achieve their digitization goals but also improve efficiency and transparency in the field of fee payments and complaints registration. “With the launch of the Digital Fee Collection Solution, citizens will be able to make digital payments seamlessly and the waste management companies’ employees will benefit from Zindigi’s payroll and other digitization solutions. Digitization is the need of the hour; cash payments gradually lost value across the world, we have to move forward by making Punjab a digitization-friendly province,” he said.

The Minister reminded that the Chief Minister promised the provision of maximum jobs to the youth of Punjab after taking oath. “Under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme approximately 100,000 new jobs will be created,” he added.

On this occasion, Zindagi Chief Officer Noman Azhar highlighted the digitization initiative. “Our mission at Zindigi is to propel Pakistan’s digitization forward. We are thrilled to contribute significantly to the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration with the public sector aims to enhance waste management processes through digital fee collection, payroll solutions and overall digital payments across Punjab,” he added.

Azhar also commended tireless efforts made by Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din for advancement in the digitization initiative.

