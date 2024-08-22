Markets Print 2024-08-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,260.86
High: 78,457.37
Low: 77,968.74
Net Change: 515.34
Volume (000): 190,858
Value (000): 6,733,383
Makt Cap (000) 2,444,788,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,507.09
NET CH (+) 130.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,412.24
NET CH (+) 93.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,424.05
NET CH (+) 234.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,921.23
NET CH (-) 6.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,022.62
NET CH (+) 28.51
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,047.17
NET CH (+) 18.73
------------------------------------
As on: 21-August-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments