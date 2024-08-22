KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,260.86 High: 78,457.37 Low: 77,968.74 Net Change: 515.34 Volume (000): 190,858 Value (000): 6,733,383 Makt Cap (000) 2,444,788,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,507.09 NET CH (+) 130.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,412.24 NET CH (+) 93.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,424.05 NET CH (+) 234.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,921.23 NET CH (-) 6.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,022.62 NET CH (+) 28.51 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,047.17 NET CH (+) 18.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-August-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024