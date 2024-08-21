AGL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 139.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.47%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.71%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
HUBC 146.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.83%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.3%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.95%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 54.88 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.28%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,260 Increased By 74.4 (0.91%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 293.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,243 Increased By 497.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 24,867 Increased By 83.6 (0.34%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold takes breather after record run as investors brace for Fed minutes

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:35am

Gold took a breather on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high in the previous session on US rate-cut optimism, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and Chair Jerome Powell speech for clarity on the depth of cuts.

Gold prices soar to new highs

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was flat at $2,514.79 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, trading below an all-time high of $2,531.60 scaled on Tuesday. * US gold futures were also flat at $2,553.

  • Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty created by the upcoming US Presidential elections and prospective interest rate cuts appear set to help power gold prices to even loftier levels.

  • Traders have fully priced in easing by the Fed at the September meeting, with a 68% chance of a 25 bps cut, according to CME FedWatch tool. Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment.

  • The US dollar hit a seven-month low, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also sank, making non-yielding bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • The market now awaits minutes of the Fed’s July policy meeting due later in the day, and Powell’s speech on the US economic outlook this Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium.

  • Elsewhere, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed the Middle East on Tuesday with an agreement between Israel and Hamas still elusive.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20% on Tuesday.

  • Swiss July gold exports rose to the highest since April as higher supplies to India and Britain offset reduced shipments to China, customs data from the world’s biggest bullion refining and transit hub showed.

  • Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $29.45 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $950.80 and palladium added 0.2% at $927.65.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold takes breather after record run as investors brace for Fed minutes

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Middle East trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Read more stories