Markets Print 2024-08-21

Gold prices soar to new highs

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Tuesday soared to new all-time highs with the international bullion value hitting fresh records, traders said.

Gold prices reached new heights of Rs260,700 per tola and Rs223508 per 10 grams after growing by Rs700 and Rs600, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion prices went up by $10 to embark on fresh highs of $2, 512 per ounce while silver was selling for $30 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices stood unchanged at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

