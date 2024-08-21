AGL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.33%)
DFML 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.51%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.02%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.5%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.04 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.01%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
PIBTL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.05 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.6%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,258 Increased By 72.8 (0.89%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 289.6 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,230 Increased By 484.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,859 Increased By 75.9 (0.31%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares snap multi-session rally as miners, banks weigh

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:25am

Australian shares retreated on Wednesday to snap an eight-session winning streak, dragged down by heavyweight miners and financials, with investors looking to minutes of the US central bank’s latest meeting for clues on the policy outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5% at 7,961.5 points, as of 0046 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Tuesday.

The US Federal Reserve’s minutes, due later in the day, will be closely assessed for further hints on imminent rate cuts.

Fed policymakers have in recent days signalled possible easing in September, priming markets for a similar tone from Powell and other speakers at the annual meeting of global central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Markets are currently pricing in a 69.5% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at Fed’s September policy meeting, with a 30.5% chance of 50-basis-point cut, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

A rate cut by the US Fed could encourage other central banks to follow suit, including Australia.

In Sydney, mining stocks declined 0.6% while financial stocks dropped nearly 1%, with the sub-index on track to snap nine sessions of consecutive gains.

Australian shares at 2-week high on miners’ boost; RBA minutes in focus

Energy stocks fell 2% as oil prices slipped on estimates showing swelling US crude inventories and expectations that tensions in the Middle East were easing.

Shares of energy major Santos retreated up to 3.8% after reporting an 18% drop in first-half profit due to lower sales volumes.

Capping loses in the benchmark were technology stocks with a 5.2% jump to a record high, fuelled by a rally in tech major Wisetech Global.

Shares of Wisetech jumped up to 21.8% to hit an all-time high and were one of the top gainers after the Australian company posted strong full-year results and upbeat forecast.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6% to 12,478.64.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares snap multi-session rally as miners, banks weigh

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Middle East trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Read more stories