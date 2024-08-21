AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
2024-08-21

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,500 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,138 tonnes of import cargo and 54,362 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,138 comprised of 54,899 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 128 tonnes of Dap & 45,111 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 54,362 comprised of 41,754 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 12,608 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, One Reliability & Oceanic Dream berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Cma Cgm Attila sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship‘Zhong Gu Bo Hai’ left the port on Tuesday morning while two more ships, Maersk Saratoga and Two Million Ways are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 132,893 tonnes, comprising 85,169 tonnes imports cargo and 47,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,029 Containers (1,504 TEUs Imports& 1,525 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Horizon-I, Navig-8 Constellation, Madison Eagle and Agios Dimitrios & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ carrying LPG, ULSD, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on today 20th August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Maersk Cairo and CMA CGM Pelleas are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 21st August, 2024.

