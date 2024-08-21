Markets Print 2024-08-21
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.39 280.20 AED 75.81 76.29
EURO 307.55 309.65 SAR 74.03 74.51
GBP 360.73 362.90 INTERBANK 278.20 278.45
JPY 1.87 1.92
