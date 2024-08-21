KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,745.52 High: 77,930.04 Low: 77,460.40 Net Change: 84.82 Volume (000): 114,232 Value (000): 4,029,456 Makt Cap (000) 2,428,690,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,376.48 NET CH (+) 80.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,318.88 NET CH (-) 26.93 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,189.57 NET CH (+) 77.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,927.88 NET CH (-) 115.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,994.11 NET CH (-) 4.73 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,028.44 NET CH (+) 25.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-August-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024