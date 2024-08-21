Markets Print 2024-08-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,745.52
High: 77,930.04
Low: 77,460.40
Net Change: 84.82
Volume (000): 114,232
Value (000): 4,029,456
Makt Cap (000) 2,428,690,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,376.48
NET CH (+) 80.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,318.88
NET CH (-) 26.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,189.57
NET CH (+) 77.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,927.88
NET CH (-) 115.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,994.11
NET CH (-) 4.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,028.44
NET CH (+) 25.35
------------------------------------
As on: 20-August-2024
====================================
