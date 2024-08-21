AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Markets Print 2024-08-21

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 20, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,745.52
High:                      77,930.04
Low:                       77,460.40
Net Change:                    84.82
Volume (000):                114,232
Value (000):               4,029,456
Makt Cap (000)         2,428,690,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,376.48
NET CH                     (+) 80.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,318.88
NET CH                     (-) 26.93
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,189.57
NET CH                     (+) 77.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,927.88
NET CH                    (-) 115.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,994.11
NET CH                      (-) 4.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,028.44
NET CH                     (+) 25.35
------------------------------------
As on:                20-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

