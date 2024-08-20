Ukraine says boy dies after Russian strike near playground

A 14-year-child boy has died from his injuries in hospital after a Russian munition struck a kiosk a few metres from a children’s playground in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian police said in a statement four children had been hurt in the strike, ranging in age from 11 to 17. They said that an 18-year-old girl was also hurt in the attack, on Malokaterynivka village.

Russia launches fifth missile attack on Kyiv in August, Ukraine’s military says

Reuters video footage from the scene showed a burned-out kiosk directly next to a children’s playground, where toys had been abandoned in the sand. Paving stones around the playground were stained with blood, and bloodied dressings that had been used to treat the wounded were lying on the ground.

The Russian military occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region soon after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and it regularly strikes areas there held by Kyiv.