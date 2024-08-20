AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.75 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.05%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.35%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PPL 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,187 Increased By 2.8 (0.03%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 50.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 77,734 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,791 Decreased By -86.4 (-0.35%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia launches fifth missile attack on Kyiv in August, Ukraine’s military says

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 11:15am

KYIV: Russia launched its fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing air defence systems were again successful in repelling the strikes.

The missile attack followed a drone attack on Kyiv late on Monday, with preliminary information showing there was no damage or injuries as a result of either of the attacks, Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

The full scope of the attacks was not immediately known, but the Tuesday morning strikes likely involved cruise missiles, the military said. Reuters witnesses heard blasts early on Tuesday in what sounded like air defence units in operation on Kyiv’s outskirts.

The military said that the capital has been under air raid alerts already 41 times this month.

Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says

Ukraine said on Monday it successfully repelled a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow about Tuesday’s attacks.

Both sides say they target facilities key to military in their frequent drone and missile attacks, not civilian infrastructure.

Russia Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine military Russian drone attack Russia's air attack Russia launched missile attack

Comments

200 characters

Russia launches fifth missile attack on Kyiv in August, Ukraine’s military says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories