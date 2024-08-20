AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.80 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.09%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.87 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.78%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PPL 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.34%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.68%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,187 Increased By 2.8 (0.03%)
BR30 25,653 Increased By 56 (0.22%)
KSE100 77,750 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,797 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.32%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as weak appetite, absence of stimulus measures weigh

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 11:32am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks dipped on Tuesday as recent economic indicators barely offered any comfort, while the lack of fresh stimulus policies also kept investors on the sidelines.

China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing, in line with market expectations.

Shrinking interest margins at lenders hampered continued easing efforts after China lowered a string of key interest rates a month earlier.

Tech shares drive Hong Kong stocks higher; China stocks flat

Coal stocks led the decline as sluggish mid-year earnings and demand left traders disappointed. Downside risk to China growth is rising, Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

“If we are wrong and fiscal policy remains restrictive through the remainder of the year, the various negative forces at play could reinforce each other and growth would slow further.”

China’s bank lending tumbled more than expected in July and hit the lowest in nearly 15 years, according to data released last week.

  • The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.1% at 2,865.18 points on Tuesday.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.7%, with its financial sector sub-index down 0.1%, the consumer staples sector dipped 0.6%, the real estate index slipped 1.5% and the healthcare sub-index dropped 1.2%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.5% to 6,192.79, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% at 17,506.34.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down nearly 1%.

  • MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index gained 0.23% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.80%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.146 per US dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.139.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks fall as weak appetite, absence of stimulus measures weigh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories