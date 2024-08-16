Tech shares drive Hong Kong stocks higher; China stocks flat

SHANGHAI: Tech shares drove Hong Kong stocks higher on Friday, after earnings release by e-commerce giants helped lift sentiment, while China stocks were roughly flat.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

China’s e-commerce giant JD.COM beat profit forecasts in the second quarter, while Alibaba Group Holding missed market expectations for first-quarter revenue.

The Hang Seng Tech Index added 2.1%, with JD and Alibaba shares up by 8.9% and 4.1%, respectively.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.7%.

Share prices of Chinese antimony producers jumped by up to 10% following Beijing’s decision to limit exports of strategic mineral of which it is the dominant supplier.

China will stick to a supportive monetary policy and maintain policy stability, its central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said in an interview with state news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

China’s financial sector sub-index rose by 0.38%, while the consumer staples sector and the real estate index were down 0.31% and 0.45%, respectively.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.09%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.33%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.91% to 6,150.41.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.36% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 3.21%.