AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.57 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (6.91%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.84%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.89%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.34%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,187 Increased By 2.8 (0.03%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 50.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 77,734 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,791 Decreased By -86.4 (-0.35%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields drift as traders seek clues on BOJ, Fed policy direction

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 11:24am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields moved without a clear direction on Tuesday, amid conflicting messages from top Bank of Japan officials and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s closely watched Jackson Hole symposium later in the week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 yen to 144.76 as of 0512 GMT, taking cues from an overnight decline in US yields.

Cash 10-year JGB yields were flat at 0.885%, after oscillating between small increases and decreases earlier in the session.

Ten-year Treasury yields declined overnight as traders looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at Jackson Hole on Friday for clues on the pace and scale of interest rate cuts, with a first reduction expected at the mid-September policy meeting.

The outlook for monetary policy at home is even murkier. After BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda surprised investors by striking a hawkish posture at the end of last month, sending the yen soaring, his influential deputy Shinichi Uchida appeared to backtrack just days later by saying the BOJ wouldn’t tighten policy when markets are volatile.

“JGBs are really hard to trade for foreign investors, considering the communication from the BOJ has been a bit difficult to comprehend,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“Nowadays, I don’t think a lot of people are trading JGBs on macro. It’s really about supply and demand.”

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

The 20-year JGB yield initially fell as much as 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.705% after solid demand at an auction of the securities, but then drifted back up to last be 0.5 bp higher at 1.73%.

The 30-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.085%.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.505%, while the two-year yield eased 0.5 bp to 0.36%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields drift as traders seek clues on BOJ, Fed policy direction

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories