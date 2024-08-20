AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.75 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.05%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.35%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PPL 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,187 Increased By 2.8 (0.03%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 50.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 77,734 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,791 Decreased By -86.4 (-0.35%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steady near record high as investors seek more Fed cues

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 10:50am

Gold held steady near its record high on Tuesday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve minutes and Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for indications on how much the central bank will cut rates this year.

Spot gold was flat at $2,503.05 per ounce by 0514 GMT, slightly below an all-time high of $2,509.65 hit on Friday. US gold futures were nearly unchanged at $2,540.90.

“Gold prices have been largely steady in the Asian session, seemingly catching a breather as buyers seek to defend its new record high,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

“The broader upward trend for gold remains intact, which could see prices eye for a move towards the $2,665 level from a technical perspective.”

Gold prices have rallied more than 20% so far this year on optimism that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in September, robust central bank buying and safe-haven demand stemming from the Middle East tensions.

Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low interest rate environment.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining meetings of 2024, with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll dismissing recession concerns.

“A cut will be dependent on whether incoming economic data continues to support the recent softness seen in key economic measures,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Traders will closely monitor the minutes of the Fed’s July policy meeting on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for further hints.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

The US dollar hovered near a seven-month low, lending support to dollar-denominated gold.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, jumped to their highest in seven months at 859 tonnes on Monday.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.4% to $29.36 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.4% to $957.08 and palladium shed 0.7% to $925.47 .

Gold US Federal Reserve Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold steady near record high as investors seek more Fed cues

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories