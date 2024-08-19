Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2024 12:54pm

After hitting record highs in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with the drop in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs260,000 after it reduced by Rs200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs222,908 after it registered a decrease of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price clocked in at Rs260,200 after it rose by Rs2,500.

The international rate of gold dipped lower on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,502 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $5 during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

