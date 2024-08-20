Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Islamabad information technology (IT) park will prove to be an important milestone to achieve the goal of IT exports of $25 billion.

A review meeting on information technology sector projects and implementation of measures to increase IT exports and digitisation by the prime minister on Monday was informed that all organisations are working together on projects to increase the country’s IT exports to $25 billion.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on investment in various projects of the IT sector and expected phase-wise increase in IT exports from them.

PM directs for early completion of Islamabad Technology Park

The meeting was told that government investment of $77 million in the IT sector is expected to increase $2.5 billion in IT exports.

Additional $10 billion is expected from the country’s digital transformation, $2 billion from the telecom sector, and as a result of government initiatives $13 billion are expected from IT exports.

The prime minister said that the construction of Islamabad IT park will increase the country’s IT exports significantly and termed the progress so far on the Islamabad IT Park project as satisfactory.

However, he directed that after consultation with Korean experts, steps should be taken to further reduce its construction period.

The meeting was told that the IT Park project is going on rapidly and Korean company has reduced the completion period of IT Park from June 2025 to February 2025.

Work is going on round the clock at Islamabad IT Park, CDA teams are visiting the site regularly to monitor the work, the meeting was further informed.

The regarding digital smart cities was informed that the pilot project of Digital Smart Cities is being launched from Islamabad and citizens will have easy access to 150 services through the Islamabad City Super application.

The government and administrative services including Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Police, health and education services will be available through the mobile application, the meeting was further informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024