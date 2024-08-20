AGL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 8.22 (6.25%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
DFML 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.59%)
DGKC 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
FCCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUBC 149.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
HUMNL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
NBP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
OGDC 132.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.06%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TRG 52.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,178 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,636 Increased By 39.1 (0.15%)
KSE100 77,717 Decreased By -113 (-0.15%)
KSE30 24,780 Decreased By -97.5 (-0.39%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-20

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Islamabad information technology (IT) park will prove to be an important milestone to achieve the goal of IT exports of $25 billion.

A review meeting on information technology sector projects and implementation of measures to increase IT exports and digitisation by the prime minister on Monday was informed that all organisations are working together on projects to increase the country’s IT exports to $25 billion.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on investment in various projects of the IT sector and expected phase-wise increase in IT exports from them.

PM directs for early completion of Islamabad Technology Park

The meeting was told that government investment of $77 million in the IT sector is expected to increase $2.5 billion in IT exports.

Additional $10 billion is expected from the country’s digital transformation, $2 billion from the telecom sector, and as a result of government initiatives $13 billion are expected from IT exports.

The prime minister said that the construction of Islamabad IT park will increase the country’s IT exports significantly and termed the progress so far on the Islamabad IT Park project as satisfactory.

However, he directed that after consultation with Korean experts, steps should be taken to further reduce its construction period.

The meeting was told that the IT Park project is going on rapidly and Korean company has reduced the completion period of IT Park from June 2025 to February 2025.

Work is going on round the clock at Islamabad IT Park, CDA teams are visiting the site regularly to monitor the work, the meeting was further informed.

The regarding digital smart cities was informed that the pilot project of Digital Smart Cities is being launched from Islamabad and citizens will have easy access to 150 services through the Islamabad City Super application.

The government and administrative services including Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Police, health and education services will be available through the mobile application, the meeting was further informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy IT sector IT CDA investments IT exports technology sector Information Technology PM Shehbaz Sharif IT Park Pakistan IT sector Islamabad IT Park digitisation

Comments

200 characters
Nxt Aug 20, 2024 09:20am
It’s human capital, not fancy buildings that generate wealth!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Qurashi Aug 20, 2024 09:59am
The IT park is an excellent initiative to boost exports, but to work it will require a reliable internet.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories