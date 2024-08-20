AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 140.49 Increased By ▲ 9.01 (6.85%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.09%)
DGKC 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
FCCL 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFBL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FFL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 52.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,193 Increased By 8.2 (0.1%)
BR30 25,656 Increased By 59.1 (0.23%)
KSE100 77,780 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,803 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.3%)
LESCO BoD meeting

Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: Board of Directors of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) held a meeting with Amir Zia in the chair. According to LESCO, it was 275th meeting of the BoD, which was attended by its members including Tahir Basharat Cheema, Zafar Mahmood, Asad Shafi, Zoay Khurshid, Rana Ubaidullah and Chief Executive Officer LESCO Eng Shahid Haider.

The Board members held a special brainstorming session with the functional heads of LESCO. The Board also took important decisions with regard to the future strategy of the company.



