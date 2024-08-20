LESCO BoD meeting

LAHORE: Board of Directors of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) held a meeting with Amir Zia in the chair. According to LESCO, it was 275th meeting of the BoD, which was attended by its members including Tahir Basharat Cheema, Zafar Mahmood, Asad Shafi, Zoay Khurshid, Rana Ubaidullah and Chief Executive Officer LESCO Eng Shahid Haider.

The Board members held a special brainstorming session with the functional heads of LESCO. The Board also took important decisions with regard to the future strategy of the company.

