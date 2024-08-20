AGL 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 140.24 Increased By ▲ 8.76 (6.66%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 41.28 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.79%)
DGKC 76.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FFL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUBC 148.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
MLCF 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PAEL 24.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
SEARL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.99%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
TOMCL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,181 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,636 Increased By 39.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 77,788 Decreased By -42 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,809 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 19, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.38   280.30    AED                75.89     76.32
EURO                306.97   308.58    SAR                74.09     74.52
GBP                 360.31   362.27    INTERBANK         278.30    278.55
JPY                                                        1.87      1.92
=========================================================================

