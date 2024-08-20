Markets Print 2024-08-20
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 19, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.38 280.30 AED 75.89 76.32
EURO 306.97 308.58 SAR 74.09 74.52
GBP 360.31 362.27 INTERBANK 278.30 278.55
JPY 1.87 1.92
