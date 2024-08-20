AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
Markets Print 2024-08-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 19, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,830.34
High:                      78,382.05
Low:                       77,566.62
Net Change:                   214.97
Volume (000):                122,481
Value (000):               6,870,537
Makt Cap (000)         2,434,298,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,295.77
NET CH                    (-) 294.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,345.81
NET CH                     (-) 37.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,111.98
NET CH                     (+) 90.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,043.14
NET CH                    (+) 114.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,998.84
NET CH                     (-) 46.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,003.09
NET CH                     (-) 52.00
------------------------------------
As on:                19-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

