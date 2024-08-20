Markets Print 2024-08-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,830.34
High: 78,382.05
Low: 77,566.62
Net Change: 214.97
Volume (000): 122,481
Value (000): 6,870,537
Makt Cap (000) 2,434,298,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,295.77
NET CH (-) 294.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,345.81
NET CH (-) 37.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,111.98
NET CH (+) 90.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,043.14
NET CH (+) 114.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,998.84
NET CH (-) 46.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,003.09
NET CH (-) 52.00
------------------------------------
As on: 19-August-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments