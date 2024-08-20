KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,830.34 High: 78,382.05 Low: 77,566.62 Net Change: 214.97 Volume (000): 122,481 Value (000): 6,870,537 Makt Cap (000) 2,434,298,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,295.77 NET CH (-) 294.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,345.81 NET CH (-) 37.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,111.98 NET CH (+) 90.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,043.14 NET CH (+) 114.64 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,998.84 NET CH (-) 46.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,003.09 NET CH (-) 52.00 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-August-2024 ====================================

